DUI driver hits multiple parked cars during Capitola police pursuit

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Multiple parked cars in Capitola were hit by someone the police department said was driving under the influence.

The driver, identified only as a female by Capitola PD, also led officers on a pursuit until the tires of her truck came off.

Tires come off a truck involved in a pursuit with Capitola Police officers (Courtesy of the Capitola Police Department)

Capitola Police said the driver tried running away from them but was caught and arrested.

Police said the driver faces hit and run charges and violated probation for a previous DUI conviction.

No one was injured during this incident.