Hollister police investigating explosion that caused critical injuries

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A minor was badly injured after an explosion in north Hollister on Saturday night.

Police said they were responding to reports of an explosion around 5:30 p.m. along Sierra Court.

It was there they discovered a juvenile with life-threatening injuries.

Police treated the victim for some time before the juvenile was flown to a trauma center for additional treatment.

Monterey County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad arriving at the scene of an explosion in Hollister (Hollister Police Dept.)

According to Hollister Police, the victim is expected to survive and is still receiving treatment.

As for the investigation, police said the home had multiple "homemade and improvised" explosives, with one unexpectedly exploding resulting in the traumatic injury.

Monterey County's Bomb Squad was called out for safe disposal of the additional explosives.

Hollister Police did not provide initial comment on any charges are to be filed. We are reaching out for more information.