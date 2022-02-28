5 people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide shooting at a church in Sacramento, California, police say

By Topher Gauk-Roger, CNN

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CNN) -- Five people are dead, including three children, after an apparent murder-suicide shooting at a church in Sacramento, California, police say.

A father walked into a church in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood and shot three of his kids -- all under the age of 15 -- before turning the gun on himself, Sgt. Rod Grassman with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department said at a press conference.

A fifth person was also shot and killed, police said. Authorities are unable to immediately determine if the fifth victim was related to the shooter or the children.

Multiple law enforcement personnel responded after reports of the shooting, with the Sacramento County police asking people to avoid the area, according to a tweet from the department.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, in a tweet, described the shooting as "another senseless act of gun violence in America."

CNN has reached out to Sacramento County police and Metro Fire for additional information.