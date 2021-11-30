Skip to Content
today at 10:09 AM
Moss Landing Couple dead in murder-suicide

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KION) -- An 88-year-old woman and her 89-year-old husband in a murder-suicide.

Police say it happened just after 7:00 a.m. Monday, November 29th, 2021 in the 800 block of Dolan Road.

Police say 89-year-old Arthur Muenzel called a neighbor saying he just shot his wife and was about to turn the gun on himself.

When police arrived, they found the bodies of 88-year-old Hiltrud Muenzel and 89-year-old Arthur Muenzel.

Police say this case appears to be a tragic murder suicide. Sheriff's Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Arras Wilson at 831-759-7203 or Detective Sergeant Bryan Hoskins at 831-755-3773.

