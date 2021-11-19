Santa Cruz County Health Officer issues indoor mask order

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Santa Cruz County Health Officer Dr. Gail Newell has issued an indoor mask mandate for all of Santa Cruz County, regardless of vaccination status.

Dr. Newell says the order comes with the potential for a winter surge on the way as a result of the holiday season.

This order will remain in effect until it is rescinded by county health and will begin to be in effect starting Sunday November 21, 11:59 p.m.

"It is important to protect vulnerable friends and family members by wearing a mask indoors," said Dr. Newell. "Everyone who has not been vaccinated should get their first dose as soon as possible, and anyone who was vaccinated more than six months ago should seek out a booster."

The order requires everyone to wear a mask indoors, including your home when non-household members are present.

It also says all businesses and government facilities must require employees to wear masks and post signage that is clear and easy to read to inform the public about the requirement.

Anyone in a closed room or office where they work alone or with members of their household do not have to wear a mask.

Exceptions include indoor activities where masks can't be worn safely, such as when eating, drinking, swimming, showering in a fitness facility or obtaining medical services.