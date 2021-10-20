Woman arrested in Scotts Valley for allegedly attempting to kidnap a 3-year-old girl

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A 3-year-old girl is safe after Scotts Valley Police said a woman attempted to kidnap the girl right in front of her grandfather.

Investigators say the girl was with her grandfather when the suspected kidnapper appeared and grabbed the child away from the grandfather.

Police say the suspect claimed that the child was her niece and she was going to "take her back."

The grandfather was able to grab his granddaughter away from the suspect and pulled her to safety before officers arrived on scene.

Witnesses were able to give a description of the suspect and police located the suspect on Scotts Valley Drive.

Police say the suspect was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance and attempted child abduction. They say she was also wearing an ankle monitor upon her arrest.

The suspect has been booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail where she was held on her probation hold and a felony charge.