Pacific Grove Police looking for man accused of stealing checks from banks

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The Pacific Grove Police Department confirmed they're investigating reports of deposited checks being stolen from multiple banks in the city.

Police said the suspect is using a long string and some sort of adhesive to catch the checks being deposited in lock boxes at these banks.

The banks include Wells Fargo, Chase and Mechanics Bank in Pacific Grove.

Police said they have surveillance video and photos of the suspect. The photos provided showed the suspect attempting to steal checks

Pacific Grove Police believe this is the vehicle of the suspect accused of stealing checks at multiple banks. This surveillance photo is from a Mechanics Bank in PG

So far investigators said the suspect was successful in stealing checks from some banks, but not others.

PGPD said anyone who notices a deposited check has not gone through at these or other banks to contact the bank immediately.