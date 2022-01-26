New College Corps program will give $10,000 to selected CSUMB students for volunteer work

MARINA, Calif. (KION) Forty-five colleges and universities throughout the state, including one here on the Central Coast, were chosen to take part in “California’s for All” College corps. On Jan. 18, Governor Newsom announced the program that will give $10,000 to selected students in exchange for volunteer work.

CSUMB was one of the 45 schools, and will host 70 students as College Corps Fellows. These students will receive $3,000 for education expenses including future tuition and paying off loans, and $7,000 for living expenses. The students will serve the Central Coast community, with a total of 450 volunteer hours over one full academic year.

"We’re always trying to find ways to survive and try not to pay as much cause we all know it's really expensive," said Stephanie Nagy, CSUMB student.



“It’s a really great opportunity for students to get some experience volunteering but at the same time help them with their academic journey,” added Amaris Lopez, CSUMB student.

For hours to count, volunteer work must focus on specific areas that tackle critical issues facing our communities.

"We are currently reaching out to different non-profits. But we are focusing on several key areas including underserved K-12 students, COVID-19 recovery, food and security and climate change.” mentioned Walter Ryce, CSUMB Public Information Officer.

This is the first state college program available to students who are eligible for AB540 status.

"This program is especially beneficial to low-income students and undocumented students who may not otherwise be able to gain lagadiement income,” continued Ryce.

Opening new doors for dreamers, helping them contribute to the community, while receiving financial support and leadership training.

"I myself am an AB540 student and I am under DACA so I feel like yeah it would something beneficial for the rest of us undocumented students. It would be a way for us to volunteer and be able to go into the communities and make an impact,” said CSUMB student, Jared Martinez.

A program like College Crops, ties into the service learning CSUMB students already have to complete in order to graduate.

"Its a good way to motivate students, to be like, if you volunteer more, go above and beyond you’re able to get this much money back,” continued Martinez.

Recruitment will start in the spring, and come fall the 70 College Corps students will begin volunteer work. CSUMB community partners will be the Salinas Unified High School District and the Monterey Peninsula Unified School District

"Its like a four way win, not just for the student but also for the university, for the community, and for the state of California,” said Race.

The program is still in the planning stages and more information will be provided as it begins to ramp up.