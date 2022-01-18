College Corps program aims to help students pay for college through volunteerism

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The state, alongside public and private universities, have announced a program that can reward students who serve their communities by helping them pay for college.

The Californians for All College Corps program will provide multiple benefits to students at 45 participating college campuses who complete 450 hours of service with College Corps.

The benefits include the following:

$7,000 stipend (living allowance), plus a $3,000 Education Award;

Academic credit (amount and type to be determined by each partner campus);

A real-world job experience and skills to add to their resume;

Access to training, networking, and professional development opportunities

State leaders said the program will also specifically help AB 540 Dreamers who participate.

CSU-Monterey Bay is one of many campuses participating in the program, which also includes San Jose State, UCLA, Cal Berkeley, CSU Chico and CSU Bakersfield among others.

For those attending the participating schools, the site reads "please stay tuned for more details this spring on how to apply to become a College Corps Fellow We anticipate that our partner campuses will have application information available for their students by March 2022."

