Monterey Art Organizations Receive Extra Funding

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) As Monterey County begins its gradual return to normalcy, some organizations are being awarded an extra boost for their accomplishments in the midst of a global pandemic.

Arts Council for Monterey County, or ARts4MC, is distributing $42,000 in grants to nine different art and nonprofit organizations. According to Arts4MC's executive director, Jacquie Atchison, art was the industry most negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Atchison says that the nine organizations receiving funding from Arts4MC not only survived the pandemic, but will be offering brand new art-oriented programs in conjunction with the state of California's reopening.

The financial awards, called Arts and Cultural Impact Grants, are given out by Arts4MC twice per year - once in the spring and once in the fall - to organizations of the council's choosing. The donations are made possible by Monterey County and the Board of Supervisors.

The organizations chosen for the 2021 Springs Arts and Cultural Impact Grants span five districts of the Monterey County.

From District 1: Urban Arts Collaborative

From District 2: Prunedale Senior Center

From District 3: Monterey County Dance Foundation

From District 4: Foundation for Monterey County Free Libraries, Eclectic Collective

From District 5: Youth Arts Collective, Monterey Peninsula Ballet Theatre, Youth Music Monterey County, Pacific Grove Art Center

Arts4MC believes that art has a pivotal role in helping communities to bounce back during and after hardships, and hopes that the community will reciprocate that support to these organizations as they reopen.

Last month, the arts non-profit also gave six art-loving high school seniors $2,500 scholarships.