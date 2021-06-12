Teen boy sends deputies on bike chase

Crime

PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION) A teenage boy is facing a variety of charges after sending deputies with the Monterey County Sheriff's Office on a bike chase Friday.

Deputies attempted to stop an unregistered dirt bike with no lights on Highway 156, but the person riding it fled.

While trying to evade deputies, the rider struck another vehicle and continued onto Prunedale North Road. He subsequently lost control of the bike and crashed on San Miguel Canyon Road.

The rider then attempted to flee on foot, but was subdued with the help of a K9.

The rider was ultimately determined to be a 17-year-old boy. He was booked into Monterey County Juvenile Hall, and now faces charges of felony evasion, hit and run, operating an unregistered vehicle and being a minor in possession of marijuana.