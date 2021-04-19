Salinas police search for theft suspect

Crime

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Salinas Police Department is searching for a female suspect who is being accused of theft.

Police say the suspect stole a backpack holding the victim's credit cards, social security card, and jewelry. The suspect then went into a Macy's store and applied for a store credit card with the victim's identification. She made a purchase of nearly $500 worth of merchandise.

If you have any information about the incident, you are being asked to contact Salinas police through SPD Officer Kimberly Ruelas via email to kimberlyr@ci.salinas.ca.us. You can also private message police on their Facebook page.