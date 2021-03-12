16 rifles, hundreds of cannabis plants found during search warrant in Bonny Doon

Crime

BONNY DOON, Calif. (KION-TV) -- More than a dozen rifles and 424 cannabis plants from an illegal pot operation were seized by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office this week.

Investigators say the plants, as well as 43.6 pounds of processed cannabis, were confiscated from a home in Bonny Doon.

Overall, 16 rifles were also found in various forms of assembly.

Investigators say one rifle was outfitted with a silencer while the suspect found with the items is believed to have been manufacturing high powered semi-automatic rifles.

The suspect has not been identified as of this writing and the sheriff's office says the case will be forwarded to the Santa Cruz County District Attorney's office.