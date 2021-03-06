Skip to Content
VSTF officers arrest six active gang members

VSTF DRUG BUST
Salinas Police Department
Suspects taken into custody.

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Officers with the Salinas Police Department's Violence Suppression Task Force arrested six active Norteno gang members Friday night.

It began when VSTF officers attempted to contact the six suspects in the Chinatown area. As the officers attempted to make contact, one suspect fled the area on foot. They were apprehended while officers detained the other five individuals.

A search of the suspects, all of whom were on searchable probation, yielded meth, scales and US currency.

All six suspects were booked into Monterey County Jail for charges relating to gang activity and the sale of narcotics.

