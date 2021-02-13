Skip to Content
Salinas Police Department investigating animal abuse incident

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Salinas Police Department has opened up an investigation into an incident of animal abuse that occurred in the Monte Bella area of the city Friday.

The incident involves a man lifting up a dog by it's leash and collar and twirling it around above the ground for several seconds.

The SPCA for Monterey County and the Salinas Police Department have both responded to the incident, with the SPCA calling it "horrific" and the police department urging anyone with any information to contact the Watch Commander at (831) 758-7250.

