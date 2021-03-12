Businesses born during the pandemic

Central Coast

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Despite businesses shutting down because of the pandemic, others opened their doors for the first time.

The Monterey Peninsula Chamber of Commerce hosted its first in-person ribbon-cutting ceremony since the pandemic started. Jennifer Champan the owner of Board & Brush in Monterey said she is glad to finally be open.

“It feels amazing, it feels like it's the right time and I’ve been working for it for a while but I feel like it's at its own pace,” said Chapman.

There are also other businesses that opened their doors for the first time at the beginning of this pandemic like Cafe Guarani, a family-owned business. The family spent months preparing to open. Last year, they passed their final inspection the day before the stay home order was put in place. Opening during a pandemic was very tough for them as they were introducing Paraguayan food to its community. They expected it to be tough in the beginning but when things went from two weeks to stop the spread, to an open-ended lockdown they had to change their plans.

“We weren't expecting, you know, a year into, we still are in this situation as well,” said Axel Araujo. “So it definitely wears down, you know, on everybody that's involved. And everyone that is making a huge sacrifice to stay open.”

Despite the challenge, the family says that they’ve been receiving a lot of support from locals since they opened. And they’re doing their best to stay afloat as a new business.

Lucy’s On Light House also opened its doors during the pandemic, last July. Joleen Green, the co-owner said they began planning months before and were supposed to open in May but, the pandemic slowed them down. Because of the shutdown, it was challenging for them to get their permits.

“It was very scary,” said Green. “You know, you have your money invested and your dreams, and you don't want it to just come crashing down before you even had a chance to open up.”

These businesses also said they don’t really know what it's like to have customers eat inside. With possible indoor dining next Wednesday, they look forward to having people enjoy the work they’ve put into it.