Churches and houses of worship allowed to resume indoor services

Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) The Supreme Court ruled against California’s ban on indoor worship services, and churches and other houses of worship are allowed to resume indoor services.

The 6-3 decision was made Friday. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, there will still be modifications, such as limiting services to 25% capacity and now allowing singing or chanting indoors.

KION's Jonathan Sarabia will have more from Central Coast churches tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.