Santa Cruz County requests contributions from Silicon Valley tech companies to address housing crisis

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors agreed to send a letter to big tech companies in the Silicon Valley requesting financial contributions for affordable housing.

Third District Supervisor Ryan Coonerty and Second District Supervisor Zach Friend brought the agenda item forward to explore additional funding. They recommended that Board Chair Bruce McPherson should send letters to Apple, Facebook and Google.

