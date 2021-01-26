Santa Cruz County hotels offer rooms for evacuees and pets amid heavy rain storm

Central Coast

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION)

The lodging and hospitality industry in Santa Cruz County is offering available rooms for evacuees in need of temporary shelter.

Some hotels including the Capitola Venetian Hotel and Beach House Rentals in Capitola are offering available rooms at lowered rates for evacuees and small pets.

Capitola Venetian Hotel Owner Steve Allen says the hotel has received an overwhelming number of evacuees calling about rooms and is doing its best to accommodate guests despite challenges with staff and closed down rooms because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the potential for weather related power shutoffs in Santa Cruz County, more hotels are expected to offer up additional rooms.

Rooms are still available as of tonight.

Hotels currently offering rooms include:

Beach House Rentals

Beach Street Inn & Suites

Capitola Hotel

Capitola Venetian Hotel

Rio Sands Hotel

Seascape Beach Resort

KION will have more details tonight at 10 and 11 p.m.