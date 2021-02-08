Skip to Content
State and local leaders consider making outdoor dining a permanent option

Salinas restaurants struggle with limited outdoor dining
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) recently introduced a bill that would essentially allow for permanent outdoor dining.

The bill would change alcohol rules for restaurants, bars and music venues, allowing for permanent expanded outdoor dining and bar seating that was temporarily made available during the pandemic.

Carmel-By-The-Sea is also planning to discuss permanent outdoor dining post-pandemic at an ad hoc committee meeting Monday at 4:00 p.m.

KION's Elisha Machado will have a live report with what local leaders think of making outdoor dining a permanent option tonight on KION News at 5 and 6 p.m.

