Strong earthquake shakes Indonesia’s main island, killing 1 and damaging dozens of homes

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A strong earthquake has shaken parts of Indonesia’s main island of Java, causing panic as it killed at least one person, injured two others and damaged dozens of houses and prompting panic. The U.S. Geological Survey said Friday’s magnitude 5.8 quake was centered 84 kilometers southwest of Bambanglipuro, a village in Bantul regency of Yogyakarta province. It occurred at a depth of 86 kilometers. Television reports showed people in Yogyakarta and its neighboring provinces of Central Java and East Java panicking as houses and buildings swayed for several seconds. Indonesia’s National Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency says the undersea earthquake killed a 67-year-old woman in Bantul and injured at least two other residents.

