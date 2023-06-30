Prince Harry seeks over $550,000 in phone hacking lawsuit against British tabloid publisher

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry is seeking 440,000 pounds ($558,000) in his phone hacking lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mirror tabloid. The Duke of Sussex’s lawyer submitted the claim in a court document Friday at the conclusion of a trial that began in early May. Harry’s lawyer has said Mirror Group Newspaper reporters and investigators hacked phones on an industrial scale between 1996 and 2011. Mirror Group has denied phone hacking allegations and says it used legitimate reporting methods to get information on Harry. Mirror’s lawyer says the evidence presented at trial didn’t support the prince’s claims. A judge is expected to issue a verdict later in the year.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.