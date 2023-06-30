Indiana Supreme Court upholds abortion ban, says state constitution gives only limited protections

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court has decided that the state’s abortion ban doesn’t violate Indiana’s constitution. The court’s Friday decision removes a major hurdle to enforcing the abortion ban Republicans approved last summer. A county judge had blocked enforcement in September, saying the state constitution’s liberty rights include deciding whether or not to have children. Indiana was the first state to enact tighter abortion restrictions, taking action in August after the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated federal protections by overturning Roe v. Wade. Indiana’s ban still faces a separate challenge over claims it violates the state’s 2015 religious freedom law.

