Gubernatorial nominee’s plans to attend rally spark Republican infighting in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican infighting has erupted in Kentucky over gubernatorial nominee Daniel Cameron’s plans to attend a rally sponsored by an ex-rival now looking to challenge a GOP congressman next year. That congressman, Thomas Massie, said Friday it would be a mistake for Cameron to attend the September rally hosted by Eric Deters in northern Kentucky. Cameron is trying to unseat Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in one of the nation’s most closely watched campaigns. Massie says Cameron will damage his credibility and jeopardize his election by associating himself with Deters at the event. Deters says Massie is putting his own interests ahead of Cameron’s.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.