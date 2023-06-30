Georgia launches Medicaid expansion in closely watched test of work requirements

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia is offering a new bargain to some adults without health insurance beginning Saturday: Go to work or school and the state will cover you. But advocates decry the plan, which will insure far fewer people than a full expansion of the state-federal Medicaid program. They say it’s needlessly restrictive and expensive. The program is likely to be closely watched as Republicans in Congress push to let states require some current Medicaid enrollees to work. The Georgia plan would provide coverage for able-bodied adults who meet activity requirements of 80 hours per month and whose incomes are 100% or less of the federal poverty level.

