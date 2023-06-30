First smoke, now aphids. New Yorkers deal with their latest natural invasion

NEW YORK (AP) — As if the smoke and haze sweeping in from fires in Canada weren’t enough, some parts of New York City are swarming with flying insects. The explosion of winged aphids is both a nuisance and a source of curiosity for residents. The city’s Health Department says there is nothing to worry about. Some people caught in the swarms thought at first that the strange things in the air had drifted from wildfires in Canada. Entomologists say that’s not the case, but a warm winter and the smoke from the fires could be contributing to the plumes of bugs.

