Gadhafi’s son goes on hunger strike in Lebanon to protest detention without trial

BEIRUT (AP) — A son of Libya’s late leader Moammar Gadhafi, who has been held in Lebanon for more than seven years, has started a hunger strike to protest his detention without trial. Hannibal Gadhafi’s lawyer said Saturday that his client is serious and will continue with the hunger strike until the end. Hannibal Gadhafi has been held in Lebanon since 2015 after he was kidnapped from neighboring Syria where he had been living as a political refugee. He was abducted by Lebanese militants demanding information about the fate of a Shiite cleric who went missing in Libya 45 years ago.

