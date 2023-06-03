Skip to Content
DeSantis, Pence and other GOP 2024 hopefuls, but not Trump, set to appear at Iowa rally

By
Published 10:08 AM

By MICHELLE L. PRICE, HANNAH FINGERHUT and THOMAS BEAUMONT
Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Eight Republican presidential hopefuls are in Iowa on Saturday to attend a political event hosted by Sen. Joni Ernst. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence are among those scheduled to appear at a rally at the state fairgrounds near Des Moines. Former President Donald Trump will be notably absent from the lineup. Pence was the only White House hopeful participating in a motorcycle ride for charity on Saturday morning. The event is a staple of Ernst’s annual “Roast and Ride” event.

