DeSantis, Pence and other GOP 2024 hopefuls, but not Trump, set to appear at Iowa rally
By MICHELLE L. PRICE, HANNAH FINGERHUT and THOMAS BEAUMONT
Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Eight Republican presidential hopefuls are in Iowa on Saturday to attend a political event hosted by Sen. Joni Ernst. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence are among those scheduled to appear at a rally at the state fairgrounds near Des Moines. Former President Donald Trump will be notably absent from the lineup. Pence was the only White House hopeful participating in a motorcycle ride for charity on Saturday morning. The event is a staple of Ernst’s annual “Roast and Ride” event.