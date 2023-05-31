Texas governor appoints John Scott as interim attorney general after Paxton impeached

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has named John Scott to temporarily serve as the state’s attorney general. The appointment Wednesday comes after the GOP-controlled Texas House of Representatives voted to impeach Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton over allegations of misconduct and crimes. Scott, an attorney, has previously worked in the attorney general’s office and recently served as Texas Secretary of State. Paxton weathered years of scandal and maintained his party’s support to win three state-wide attorney general’s races until the House vote Saturday abruptly swept him from power. The Senate has set the trial to begin no later than Aug. 28.

