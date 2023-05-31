‘Ted Lasso’ finale proved its whole point — that those who are stuck can overcome (SPOILERS)
By TED ANTHONY
AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — “Ted Lasso” was criticized by some for losing its way in its third season. But with its season and probably series finale, it ended up exactly on brand. It took a sharply drawn crew of characters who had lost their ways and gotten stuck, and freed them from shackles that were often of their own making. “Ted Lasso” has been a Whitman’s Sampler of pandemic-era stuckness. It carried a message that couldn’t help but resonate in a post-pandemic landscape — the moments that have trapped you don’t have to last forever. One character in the finale said that “perfect is boring.” And for “Ted Lasso,” right until the end, that was exactly it.