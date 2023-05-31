Federal judge halts Missouri execution of man convicted in jail break killings

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge has halted next week’s scheduled execution of a man convicted of killing two Missouri jailers in a botched jail break scheme. U.S. District Judge Stephen Bough on Wednesday ruled that Michael Andrew Tisius’ execution will be blocked as he considers questions about the literacy of a juror in the case. The juror this month signed affidavits stating he told a corthouse worker he couldn’t read. He says the worker helped him fill out his juror questionnaire. Bough was set to be executed for the shooting deaths of Randolph County jailers Jason Acton and Leon Egley in an attempt to break out an inmate in 2000.

