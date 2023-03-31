Israeli police fatally shoot man at Jerusalem’s holiest site
By ISABEL DEBRE
Associated Press
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say they shot and killed a man who they alleged tried to snatch an officer’s gun at an entrance to a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site. The police said the slain man was 26-year-old Mohammed Alasibi from Hura, a Bedouin Arab village in southern Israel. Palestinian worshippers at the entrance to the site on Saturday morning had a different account, saying that police shot the man at least 10 times after he tried to prevent them from harassing a woman who was on her way to the holy compound. The city’s contested compound has been a focus for clashes in the past, particularly in times of turmoil in Israel and the West Bank.