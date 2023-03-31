GOP donor convicted in Minnesota sex trafficking trial

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A formerly well-connected Republican donor has been convicted of recruiting teenage girls for sex. A federal grand jury on Friday found Anton “Tony” Lazzaro guilty of seven federal counts involving girls ages 15 and 16 in 2020, when he was 30 years old. The verdict came after a two-week trial in which the wealthy GOP donor testified that he was innocent. He was accused of plying petite young girls with cash, liquor and gifts in exchange for sex. The jury will return to court Monday to determine what property the government can seize based on each conviction. Lazzaro’s attorney said he plans to appeal.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.