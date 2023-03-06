Mexico finds 343 migrants in abandoned truck trailer

Mexican authorities say they have found 343 migrants, including 103 unaccompanied minors, in an abandoned freight truck container on the side of a highway. The National Immigration Institute said Monday the trailer was found Sunday night in the steamy Gulf coast state of Veracruz. It was on a route often used by people smugglers to bring migrants to the U.S. border. Previously, migrants have been found dead inside abandoned freight containers. But the migrants found Sunday were well, and the conditions they were found in illustrate the increasing sophistication of migrant smugglers. The trailer had fans and ventilation ports cut in the roof, and the migrants wore color-coded bracelets, apparently to identify them as smugglers’ clients.

