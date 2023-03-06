Liz Weston: How your ex could boost your Social Security

Many people don’t realize that divorced spouses can claim Social Security benefits based on their ex’s earnings record, as long as the marriage lasted at least 10 years. But the rules can be tricky and can differ, depending on whether your former spouse is dead or alive. (Spoiler alert: They may be worth more to you dead than alive). To complicate things even more, you may need your ex’s help to get accurate benefit information before you apply. Here’s what you need to know to maximize your benefit, if you’re eligible.

