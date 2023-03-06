Landslide in Indonesia kills at least 11; dozens missing
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A landslide caused by torrential rain has killed at least 11 people and left dozens of others missing on an island in Indonesia’s remote Natuna regency. Disaster officials say tons of mud fell from surrounding hills onto houses in Serasan village in Natuna. They say rescuers have recovered at least 11 bodies and authorities estimate that about 50 people are still missing. Dozens of soldiers, police and volunteers have joined the search, which has been hampered by downed communications lines and bad weather.