Deputies: 2 dead after small plane crash in South Florida

LANTANA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two men are dead following a small plane crash at a South Florida airport. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred Sunday night at the Palm Beach County Park Airport in Lantana. Officials say the plane was engulfed in flames when rescue workers arrived. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue extinguished the blaze and found two dead men inside. The Federal Aviation Administration has identified the plane as a single-engine Diamond DA40. Officials didn’t immediately identify the plane’s occupants or say what caused the crash. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

