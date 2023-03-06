Iowa football race bias suit nears settlement with tax money

A proposed settlement for more than $4 million has been reached in the lawsuit brought by former Iowa football players who alleged racial discrimination in coach Kirk Ferentz’s program. State Auditor Rob Sand disclosed the proposed settlement and announced his opposition to using taxpayer money to pay a portion of the settlement unless university athletic director Gary Barta is fired. The State Appeal Board will vote on whether to approve the use of $2 million in state money for a settlement. Sand is a member of the three-person board.

