Yellen tours wildlife reserve to start South Africa visit

HAMMANSKRAAL, South Africa (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has used a tour of a wildlife park in South Africa to announce a joint initiative to combat wildlife trafficking and related criminal activities in both countries. Yellen began her visit to South Africa by touring the Dinokeng Game Reserve and said the United States and South Africa would form a task force to focus on the financing of wildlife trafficking. Yellen is on a 10-day tour of Africa as part of a push by the Biden administration to engage more with the world’s second-largest continent and offset Russia and China’s growing influence. Yellen has already visited Senegal and Zambia.

