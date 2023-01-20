Ex-SEAL dies in Ukraine; 6th known American killed in war

A former member of the U.S. special forces was killed Wednesday in Ukraine. That’s according to American officials who say he was not fighting in an official capacity. The Navy identified the man as Daniel W. Swift and say he is a former SEAL who has been listed as a deserter since March 2019. At least five other Americans are known to have died fighting in Ukraine, according to State Department statements and reports from individual families. The U.S. government has discouraged Americans from going to fight for Ukraine, citing concerns that they may be captured by Russian forces and held hostage.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

