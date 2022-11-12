4th grader uses Heimlich to save fellow student from choking

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a 9-year-old Wisconsin elementary school student may have saved the life of one of her classmates by peforming the Heimlich maneuver on her as she choked during lunch. Fourth grader Essie Collier noticed Tuesday that a classmate was in distress and holding her neck during lunchtime. The girl says she rushed to the student. Teacher Samantha Bradshaw says Essie wrapped her arms around the student and began performing the Heimlich. Her classmate’s airway was cleared, and within seconds the girl was breathing fine. Essie says that she learned the technique two years ago from a YouTube video and that the lesson stayed with her.

