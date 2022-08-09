Raging fire consumes 4th tank at Cuba oil storage facility
By ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ
Associated Press
HAVANA (AP) — Flames have engulfed a fourth tank at an oil storage facility in western Cuba as the raging fire consumes critical fuel supplies on an island facing a growing energy crisis. Firefighters and specialists from Mexico and Venezuela helped fight the blaze in the province of Matanzas with boats, planes and helicopters on Tuesday as they sprayed foam on the containers, a first for crews since broiling temperatures had prevented them from doing so earlier. The fire at the Matanzas Supertanker Base has killed at least one person and injured 125 others, with another 14 firefighters still missing. It also forced officials to shut down a key thermoelectric plant.