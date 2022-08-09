Hamas issues, then rescinds, sweeping rules on Gaza coverage
By TIA GOLDENBERG and JOSEPH KRAUSS
Associated Press
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — A group representing foreign media outlets says Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers issued and then rescinded a set of sweeping restrictions on journalists. The restrictions were imposed earlier this week, after the recent conflict there. Palestinians who work with foreign journalists were ordered in messages from Hamas not to report on Gazans killed by misfired Palestinian rockets or the military capabilities of Palestinian armed groups. The Foreign Press Association said in a statement Tuesday that the restrictions were withdrawn after discussions with the authorities in Gaza. A Hamas spokesman confirmed the reversal.