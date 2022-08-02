Kremlin strongly backs Beijing as Pelosi’s Taiwan trip looms

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin has strongly warned the United States against provoking China with a possible trip to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying it will raise tensions to a new dangerous level. Pelosi left Malaysia on Tuesday and was expected to visit Taiwan, escalating tensions with Beijing, which claims the self-ruled island as its own territory. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that such a visit would be “extremely provocative,” adding that it would “exacerbate the situation in the region and fuel tensions.” Speaking in a call with reporters, Peskov reaffirmed Russia’s “absolute solidarity” with China, noting that the issue of Taiwan is very sensitive for Beijing.

