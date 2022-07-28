Israel, US decry rights monitor’s remarks as ‘antisemitic’

GENEVA (AP) — Israel, the United States and Britain have criticized an expert commissioned by the U.N. human rights body to examine the situation in the Middle East, accusing him of antisemitic remarks. Miloon Kothari was quoted in the media as questioning Israel’s right to be a U.N. member state and alluding to a “Jewish lobby.” He is one of three members of the Commission of Inquiry on occupied Palestinian territory, created by the U.N.-backed Human Rights Council last year. The comments have stoked longtime accusations by Israel, the United States and others that the rights body is biased against Israel.

