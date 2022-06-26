1 dead, 1 missing, others rescued in Philippine ferry fire

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine coast guard says an inter-island ferry with more than 160 passengers and crew has caught fire off, leaving one dead and another missing. The rest have been rescued. Footage on social media showed people in life vests bobbing in the sea, with the vessel engulfed in thick black smoke. Fire hit the vessel shortly after noon Sunday near two island villages in central Bohol province. A search backed by fishing boats is underway for one missing person. The ferry was carrying eight crew members and 157 passengers, including 15 children, on its way to the eastern province of Leyte.