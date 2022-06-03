Canadian and English men indicted in US Navy overdoses

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A man from Canada and a man from the United Kingdom have been indicted in Georgia on charges that they sent fentanyl to two U.S. Navy petty officers who died from overdoses in October 2017. Fifty-nine-year-old Thomas Michael Federuik of Vancouver, British Columbia, and 44-year-old Paul Anthony Nicholls of Surrey, England, face drug and money laundering charges. Because prosecutors allege deaths resulted from the charges, the men could face a minimum of 20 years in prison if convicted of the drug charges. The two overdose victims lived in Kingsland, near Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in the southeast corner of Georgia.