Polish lawmakers back removing judicial body EU criticized

By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s lawmakers have approved the removal of a disciplinary body of the top court that the right-wing government has used to sanction outspoken judges, drawing condemnation from the European Union. The government expects Thursday’s vote will pave the way for an agreement with the EU on the controversial matter and will result in Brussels disbursing funds for Poland that have been frozen due to the dispute. Poland’s prime minister said the EU Commission chief is expected to sign the agreement in Warsaw on June 2. The new judicial regulations still need approval from the Senate and from the president. Critics say the change is superficial and misleading, because the controversial body is to be replaced with a professional responsibility chamber.