Case against Clinton lawyer in counsel’s probe can proceed

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge says the criminal prosecution of a Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer charged with lying to the FBI during the Trump-Russia investigation can move forward. The ruling means Michael Sussmann, who was charged last year by special counsel John Durham, remains set for trial on May 16 in Washington’s federal court. Sussmann is charged with lying to the FBI during a September 2016 meeting in which he relayed concerns from cybersecurity researchers about a potential secret back channel of communications between servers of the Trump Organization and Russia-based Alfa Bank. The FBI investigated the matter but ultimately found no such suspicious links.