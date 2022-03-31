Ukraine top of agenda as China, EU prepare to meet at summit

By KEN MORITSUGU

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — The European Union will seek China’s assurances that it won’t assist Russia in circumventing economic sanctions leveled over the invasion of Ukraine at an annual summit Friday. EU officials also say they will look for signs that Beijing is willing to cooperate on bringing an end to the war at the virtual meeting. Other topics include China’s travel ban on members of the European Parliament, Beijing’s economic boycott of EU member Lithuania over its relations with Taiwan, the fate of a stalled investment agreement and issues surrounding civil and political rights under China’s authoritarian Communist Party regime. Negative sentiment toward China has been rising within the EU.